Ghibli Park tickets go on sale for overseas visitors from Tuesday

NAGOYA -- Online ticket sales for Ghibli Park, which opened in Nagoya last November, will begin on an English-language site on Tuesday for overseas fans who will visit during the period from March 15 to April 30, according to the Aichi prefectural government in central Japan.

The first batch of tickets will be for Ghibli's Grand Warehouse, the main area of the park, where storyboards and props used in the production of the company's films are on display. It is one of the three areas of the park that have been opened. Admission starts at noon.