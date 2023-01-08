ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Travel & Leisure

Ghibli Park tickets go on sale for overseas visitors from Tuesday

First batch will be for entry in period between March 15 and April 30

Starting with tickets for admission in May, sales with begin three months in advance on the 10th of each month.
HARUKA KADOOKA and YUKI NAKAO, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

NAGOYA -- Online ticket sales for Ghibli Park, which opened in Nagoya last November, will begin on an English-language site on Tuesday for overseas fans who will visit during the period from March 15 to April 30, according to the Aichi prefectural government in central Japan.

The first batch of tickets will be for Ghibli's Grand Warehouse, the main area of the park, where storyboards and props used in the production of the company's films are on display. It is one of the three areas of the park that have been opened. Admission starts at noon.

