Haneda unveils mask vending machines for red-eye flyers

The antimicrobial vending machines in Haneda terminals sell Unicharm masks for just under $5 for a pack of seven.
NARUSHI NAKAI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Tokyo's Haneda Airport has installed face mask vending machines in terminals to ensure travelers can guard themselves against the coronavirus even when stores are closed.

The antimicrobial vending machines from Fuji Electric stock Unicharm's Cho-kaiteki, or "Ultra Comfort," masks in regular and small sizes, with a pack of seven priced at 500 yen, or just under $5.

The machines provide easier access to protective equipment for late-night and early-morning flyers. Though the number of domestic passengers using Haneda terminals plummeted 94% on the year in May, traffic has picked up since June, according to terminal operator Japan Airport Terminal.

The airport has installed one vending machine in the Terminal 1 departure lobby and another in the Terminal 2 arrival lobby, and says it will roll out more in other locations including Terminal 3.

This past spring, Haneda introduced sanitizer-spraying cleaning robots developed by Japan-based Cyberdyne. While these robots are currently operating only in a portion of Terminal 1, Japan Airport Terminal looks to expand the fleet along with its range.

