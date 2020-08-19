ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Harry Potter attraction in Tokyo to open in 2023

Warner Bros. and partners confident pandemic will be under control by then

The site will be built on part of the site of the Toshimaen amusement park, slated to close at the end of August. (Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan)
DAIKI HIRAOKA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Neither Lord Voldemort nor the pandemic can disrupt plans to open a "Harry Potter"-themed studio tour attraction here in the first half of 2023.

Warner Bros. Japan and partners including Seibu Railway and trading house Itochu announced the timeline Tuesday, judging that the coronavirus and its impact on the tourism industry will be contained in a few years.

"Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo -- The Making of Harry Potter" is billed as the second of its kind, after one near London. It will be built on part of the site of the Toshimaen amusement park, slated to close at the end of August. The amusement park is run by the Seibu group, anchored by Seibu Holdings.

Visitors will see sets, costumes and props and "experience scenes from the films firsthand," the announcement said. The sound stage and backlot exhibition spaces will take about half a day to walk. At the attraction's entrance, sculptures of "mystical characters" from the movies will greet visitors in a garden plaza.

The roughly 30,000-sq.-meter Studio Tour Tokyo will differ from the rides-featuring "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" areas at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, both in the U.S., and at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka.

The rest of the shut-down Toshimaen will be repurposed as a large public park that doubles as an emergency evacuation site.

The "Harry Potter" phenomenon dates back to 1997, when the first of British author J.K. Rowling's boy-wizard novels was published. A Japanese translation debuted in 1999 and quickly amassed a huge fan base.

