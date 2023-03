SINGAPORE -- Hilton expects hotel guest numbers in China, its largest Asian market, to return to their pre-pandemic level by the end of the year, lifting occupancy for the Asia-Pacific region, which is lower than in its home market in the U.S., the company's regional head told Nikkei Asia.

"This year will be about China's recovery," Alan Watts, Hilton's Asia-Pacific president, said in a recent interview. "We would imagine, by the fourth quarter, we'll see regular 80% occupancies."