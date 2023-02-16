Hong Kong looks to jumpstart tourism with free plane tickets, vouchers

HONG KONG/TOKYO -- Once the most popular destination in the world, Hong Kong seeks to revive a tourism industry hobbled by COVID-19 with a public-private campaign that includes free plane tickets and shopping vouchers.

Around 90 employees from Japanese travel agency JTB descended upon the Hong Kong Palace Museum on Wednesday, as part of a whirlwind tour organized with full backing from the local tourism board. Other stops included Hong Kong Disneyland and the Peninsula Hong Kong, one of the city's most prestigious hotels.