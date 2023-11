NEW YORK -- Asia's rebounding hotel market continues to fuel major Western hotel chains' quarterly growth as the region's post-pandemic travel boom shows no signs of slowing down and international travel to and from China slowly -- but steadily -- returns.

"The excellent rebound in greater China means that it too has now completed its post-COVID recovery," said InterContinental Hotel Group CEO Elie Maalouf on the company's third-quarter trading update call in October.