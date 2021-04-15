Hoshino Resorts leaves mountains for the city in post-COVID era

TOKYO -- Japanese inn and ski slope operator Hoshino Resorts will open multiple hotels in city centers to capture a rebound in lodging demand when the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control, the company's chief executive said Wednesday.

"International travel to Japan will potentially stage a complete recovery in 2023," CEO Yoshiharu Hoshino said during an online information session. "We will make certain to embark on new openings."

Hoshino Resorts will open a series of hotels under the OMO brand for urban facilities. Two of the hotels are slated to open in Kyoto this month, along with one location in the Okinawa city of Naha in May.

Another OMO hotel will open in Kyoto in the fall, along with locations in Osaka, Shimonoseki and Kawasaki starting next year.

The company launched the OMO brand in 2018, building hotels under that label in Tokyo and in the Hokkaido city of Asahikawa. The brand will oversee four types of hotels ranging from full-service lodgings to capsule hotels. Pricing will differ between regions and room size.

For example, the OMO3 Kyoto Toji hotel, which opened for business on April 15, will charge rates starting at 4,500 yen ($40) a night per person.

Hoshino Resorts' portfolio mostly contains ski lodges and other resorts, as well as traditional hot spring inns, or ryokan, in rural locales. The company will now expand the mostly untouched urban market.

The original business model mainly hinged on business travelers. This time, OMO will take aim at full-fledged tourists. The brand will hire guides to show travelers around and introduce them to surrounding facilities. The hotels will work with local governments to develop tourism demand.

Hoshino Resorts will make use of abandoned hotels for the expansion plans. The company struck a deal last month with WBF Hotels & Resorts, which filed for bankruptcy last spring, to take over hotels numbering in the teens. The facilities will convert to OMO and other brands.

The expansion plans come as industry trends present significant headwinds. The average occupancy rate across Japan stood at 44.3% in March, according to the All Nippon Hotel Association, headquartered in Tokyo. The level is up 11.5 points from a year earlier, though it is a far cry from the roughly 80% occupancy of the pre-COVID-19 era.

Urban hotels have been slammed by the near-disappearance of business travelers and international visitors. Compounding the problem is a raft of hotel openings that began about two years ago in anticipation of the Tokyo Olympics.

Bankruptcies within the hospitality industry has persisted. Tokyo-based Vista Hotel Management filed for protection under the Civil Rehabilitation Act last month. During the year through March, there has been 125 business failures within the accommodations sector, according to market researcher Teikoku Databank.

The number is up 66.7% to mark the third worst year behind fiscal 2011, when the earthquake and tsunami struck Japan.

Hoshino Resorts will make use of a hotel rescue fund to keep costs down while expanding its footprint. The company jointly established the vehicle last summer with Tokyo investment firm Risa Partners. The fund will buy out failing hotels and apply Hoshino Resorts' expertise in reviving locations.

"I expect [the fund] will lead to the preservation of tourism jobs, and not just facilities," said Yoshiharu Hoshino.

Whether domestic tourism demand will recover as anticipated remains up in the air. The government designated Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa for stronger COVID-19 measures that went into effect on April 12. Hoshino Resorts says that bookings remain steady at "acceptable" levels, but fortunes could go either way.

"Vaccine injections have started, and the coronavirus is on track to being contained," Yoshiharu Hoshino said. "The demand for urban hotels will eventually recover after the coronavirus epidemic."

Hoshino told Nikkei that tourists are most drawn to cities.

"Urban tourism is the world's largest market," said Hoshino. "We'll add locations where there are the most customers."