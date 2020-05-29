ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Travel & Leisure

Hoshino Resorts to launch $185m Japan hotel rescue fund

Turnaround effort to help keep industry ready for post-coronavirus rebound, CEO says

Hoshino Resorts led the turnaround of this hot-spring getaway in northern Japan's Aomori Prefecture. (Photo courtesy of Hoshino Resorts)
MAMI OSADA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese hospitality group Hoshino Resorts will establish a fund of up to 20 billion yen ($185 million) to bail out domestic hotels that are struggling to fill rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund, launching as early as summer, will acquire and operate around a dozen properties.

Japan's tourism industry has been hit hard by a drop in both domestic and inbound travelers. Hoshino Resorts has started reopening locations with social distancing measures in place for staffers and visitors.

"It will be crucial to keep tourism workers employed in preparation for the end of the coronavirus," Hoshino Resorts CEO Yoshiharu Hoshino said.

The fund will be managed by H&R Asset Solutions, a 50-50 joint venture established by Hoshino Resorts and Tokyo investment firm Risa Partners. The fund will raise money mostly from Japanese institutional investors.

Hoshino Resorts will be in charge of running the acquired properties. The company operates roughly 40 properties in Japan and abroad and has a track record in turning hotels and inns around.

Before the pandemic, the hotel operator had tried such approaches as offering discounted stays for as little as $50 per night to people 35 and younger in the mountain resort town of Karuizawa. It is also involved in turning Japan's oldest prison into an upscale hotel

Hoshino Resorts has adapted to the coronavirus disruption by offering telework vacation packages for those needing a change in scenery. This and other ideas will be put to use in reviving struggling hotels.

The fund is expected to operate for three to five years, selling off successful investments as it goes.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close