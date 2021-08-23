ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Travel & Leisure

Hotel Okura to bring luxury resort touches to Shanghai

Japanese hotelier shifts focus to local vacationers

The Hotel Okura Shanghai Sheshan will have around 280 guest rooms, along with banquet rooms and a spa.
KEIJIRO OHATA, Nikkei staff writer | China

TOKYO -- Hotel Okura plans to open a luxury hotel in Shanghai in 2024, seeking to tap into growing Chinese interest in high-end accommodations.

The Hotel Okura Shanghai Sheshan will be located in a resort area about 30 km from central Shanghai. It will be built by a local developer, with Hotel Okura to oversee its operation. Plans call for about 280 guest rooms at the resort hotel, featuring banquet rooms and a spa.

The Japanese hotelier's overseas expansion so far has focused on cities with a large Japanese corporate presence, such as Beijing and Bangkok. But business travel may never fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. This has led the company to focus on sites that can draw on local demand to ensure a certain level of occupancy while also providing an opportunity to burnish its image as an international brand.

The group operates 25 sites outside Japan under such brands as Okura and Nikko. It plans to expand to 39 overseas locations by 2024, including three in China to bring its total in the country to 13.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more