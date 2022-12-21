Hotel Okura to double facilities as Southeast Asian demand surges

TOKYO -- Tokyo-based Hotel Okura will increase the number of hotels it operates globally to 150 by 2030, roughly double the number now, focusing on Southeast Asia and other overseas locations. With the COVID-19 pandemic more under control, international tourism and business travel are expected to pick up, and a growing number of hotel companies are expanding their overseas presence with the customer service they honed in Japan.

Hotel Okura currently operates 81 hotels: 54 in Japan and 27 overseas. The company plans to increase the number of facilities in Japan and overseas to around 75 each by 2030. It will focus on Southeast Asia, opening its first resort hotel in Vietnam in 2027. It will also expand into Oman in 2027.