Hotel Okura to expand into China's Chengdu in 2022

TOKYO -- The owner of the iconic Okura Tokyo hotel plans to open a new location in Chengdu, China, in 2022 to capture demand from a fast-developing area.

The new facility, Hotel Nikko Chengdu Yixin Lake, will be Hotel Okura's first facility in Sichuan Province, though the Japanese operator has multiple Chinese locations.

Working through a local joint venture, subsidiary Okura Nikko Hotel Management has signed a contract with a local partner to operate and manage the hotel. The 24-story structure, with one additional underground floor, will have 303 guestrooms.

Situated in the Tianfu Yixin Lake development area, the hotel will be about 20 km from Chengdu's city center. The area will house offices and commercial facilities, as well as five subway lines planned for the future.

The hotel will mainly target business clients. Along with banquet halls and conference space, the facility will include both Japanese and Chinese restaurants.