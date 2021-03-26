Imperial Hotel Tokyo makes $2.3bn bet to fend off overseas rivals

TOKYO -- The famed Imperial Hotel Tokyo announced Thursday a makeover costing up to 250 billion yen ($2.29 billion), aiming to increase its post-pandemic appeal as luxury competitors rush into the Japanese capital.

But with a total budget five times the size of its operator's pre-coronavirus annual revenue, it could prove a risky bet as Japan's hospitality industry continues to reel from the coronavirus.

The aggressive plan involves rebuilding both the roughly 570-room main building and its 31-floor annex tower, with a combined floor space of roughly 23,000 sq. meters. The new annex will be constructed with top shareholder and property developer Mitsui Fudosan.

Work is slated for completion in fiscal 2036.

"We aim to maintain the majesty of the buildings and our thorough customer service while adopting new digital tools," Imperial Hotel President Hideya Sadayasu said.

"We plan to make the rooms larger and raise the average nightly rate from just under 40,000 yen to almost 50,000 yen," he said. "We'll also keep our suite designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright."

Rebuilding has been under consideration for some time but almost did not come to be after COVID-19 slammed the brakes on international travel. The operating company projected Thursday a net loss of 14.8 billion yen on a 60% drop in group revenue for the fiscal year through March.

But it has now decided to press ahead, largely in response to the influx of competition in Tokyo's luxury hotel market. Hilton is opening the first Japanese location of its Waldorf Astoria brand in the Nihonbashi area in 2026. Bulgari Hotels & Resorts plans to open a luxury hotel in the neighborhood of Yaesu.

Such Japanese rivals as Hotel Okura and Palace Hotel have also revamped key locations, only intensifying competition.

The Imperial Hotel is considered one of the most prestigious places to stay in Japan, having hosted foreign dignitaries and the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Helen Keller. But its main building was last renovated in 1970, fueling concerns that potential customers would choose newer rival facilities instead.

"We need to create a new foundation to continue operating our hotel," Sadayasu said. "If we don't act now, future generations will face the same obstacles we face today."

The executive is particularly bullish about the hotel's enduring draw among Japanese customers, especially with international travel not expected to recover from the pandemic anytime soon.

"Our company's strength lies in our multitude of repeat domestic customers," he said. "Half of our guests at Imperial Hotel Tokyo are domestic residents. We plan to open a new hotel in Kyoto as well. We expect it will lead to further name recognition among international tourists who visit Japan."

Imperial Hotel will stagger construction in order to continue serving guests and ease some of the financial burden of the project. The annex will be rebuilt first starting fiscal 2024 for completion in fiscal 2030. Work on the main building is scheduled to start in fiscal 2031 and end in fiscal 2036.

"We're not a big company, so we need to secure some source of revenue," Sadayasu said. "I want to make sure our employees have a place to work as well."

The renovations are part of a greater redevelopment of its surroundings with Mitsui Fudosan and eight other partners. A roughly 65,000-sq.-meter-area in Tokyo's Hibiya and Uchisaiwaicho neighborhoods will be revamped under plans announced Thursday, including the construction of a more than 40-floor building to house offices, commercial space and a hotel.

The 10 partners aim to turn the area into a hub of companies working on cutting-edge technologies. They hope to create bustling neighborhoods by taking advantage of existing facilities there as well, like the Tokyo Midtown Hibiya shopping and office complex opened by Mitsubishi Fudosan in 2018.

Despite suffering alongside the rest of the hospitality industry from the pandemic, Imperial Hotel is generally considered to have a strong financial cushion.

Cash and marketable securities totaled 34.1 billion yen at the end of 2020, equivalent to about nine times its monthly obligations in fiscal 2019, suggesting that the company could get by for the better part of a year even with zero revenue. Its equity ratio of 75% as of the end of December stands out among its peers.

Underpinning these solid finances is a property rental business that has seen profits grow year over year even amid the pandemic.

Thanks partly to rents from corporate tenants in the hotel's tower annex, incoming cash flow from operating activities exceeded negative cash flow from investment through fiscal 2018, providing capital to spend.

"A tower annex that is converted into a mixed-use facility that includes offices and serviced apartments will ensure stable earnings," Sadayasu said. "In addition to funds on hand, we'll use the support from Mitsui Fudosan and bank lending. Even if current business conditions persist, we will be able to weather them financially for two to three years."

"I anticipate we will recoup the redevelopment funding in approximately 20 years," he added.

But a company that booked 50 billion yen in pre-virus annual group revenue is still hard-pressed to handle on its own a project that could cost up to 250 billion yen. Mitsui Fudosan is helping to fund the redevelopment by buying a portion of the site, and Imperial Hotel said it will leverage loans and land sales to cover costs.

The company's finances look almost certain to take a hit, particularly with the coronavirus still weighing on the hospitality industry. Operating cash flow looks unlikely to improve, big spending plans will send investing cash flow deep into the red again, and an increase in debt will probably lower the equity ratio.

Whether the venerable brand's decision to redevelop the landmark property proves to be the right one remains to be seen.