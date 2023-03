JAKARTA/SINGAPORE -- Traveloka, Indonesia's leading online travel booking site, will roll out more sustainable travel options for users this year, the company's president told Nikkei Asia, as the tech unicorn aims to expand its share in Southeast Asia's growing market.

"We want to present the most comprehensive selection but also high quality," Caesar Indra said in a recent interview. "We've been committing and playing more role[s] towards the sustainable tourism objective in Southeast Asia."