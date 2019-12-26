ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Travel & Leisure

JAL to give away 100,000 domestic tickets to Olympic visitors

Move is aimed at getting fans to travel to tourist spots outside Tokyo

Nikkei staff writers
Japan Airlines plans to give away thousands of free round-trip tickets on domestic flights to overseas visitors during the Tokyo Olympics to ease congestion and encourage travel.

TOKYO -- Japan Airlines plans to give away up to 100,000 round-trip tickets on domestic flights to visitors from overseas next summer as part of a government effort to encourage tourists to visit cities beyond Tokyo during the Olympics.

JAL will use the "Random Destination Miles" program it developed together with Nomura Research Institute. The program allows customers to apply for round-trip tickets to one of four destinations selected at random by the airline. 

The "Win a Trip with JAL" campaign covers flights within Japan between July 1 and Sept. 30. JAL will start taking entries for the drawing in February.

Overseas members of the JAL Mileage Bank frequent flyer program can enter the drawing for free round-trip tickets departing from Haneda Airport in Tokyo, and Itami and Kansai airports in Osaka.

The campaign is part of a larger travel promotion by the Japan Tourism Agency and the Japan National Tourism Organization in 2020.

The move is also aimed at easing a shortage of accommodations in the capital, and boosting tourism elsewhere during the Olympics and Paralympics.

According to a survey by the Mizuho Research Institute, during the 2012 Olympics, London had a shortage of hotel rooms due to heavy demand from British spectators and Olympic staff. This squeezed overseas tourists out of London, some of whom changed their holiday plans, going elsewhere to avoid the crowds.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media