JAL to give away 100,000 domestic tickets to Olympic visitors

TOKYO -- Japan Airlines plans to give away up to 100,000 round-trip tickets on domestic flights to visitors from overseas next summer as part of a government effort to encourage tourists to visit cities beyond Tokyo during the Olympics.

JAL will use the "Random Destination Miles" program it developed together with Nomura Research Institute. The program allows customers to apply for round-trip tickets to one of four destinations selected at random by the airline.

The "Win a Trip with JAL" campaign covers flights within Japan between July 1 and Sept. 30. JAL will start taking entries for the drawing in February.

Overseas members of the JAL Mileage Bank frequent flyer program can enter the drawing for free round-trip tickets departing from Haneda Airport in Tokyo, and Itami and Kansai airports in Osaka.

The campaign is part of a larger travel promotion by the Japan Tourism Agency and the Japan National Tourism Organization in 2020.

The move is also aimed at easing a shortage of accommodations in the capital, and boosting tourism elsewhere during the Olympics and Paralympics.

According to a survey by the Mizuho Research Institute, during the 2012 Olympics, London had a shortage of hotel rooms due to heavy demand from British spectators and Olympic staff. This squeezed overseas tourists out of London, some of whom changed their holiday plans, going elsewhere to avoid the crowds.