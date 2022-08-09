ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Travel & Leisure

Jakarta, Bangkok see luxury hotel boom as tourism rebounds

Southeast Asian megacities host conferences to draw business travelers

New York-based Standard Hotels recently launched its second Thai property in Bangkok. (Photo by Kosuke Inoue)
KOYA JIBIKI, BOBBY NUGROHO and KOSUKE INOUE, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA/BANGKOK -- More than 50 luxury hotels are set to open in Jakarta and Bangkok within the next five years, highlighting expectations of a strong economic recovery in two of Southeast Asia's largest cities as COVID-19 travel restrictions are eased.

Hyatt Hotels of the U.S. debuted a property under its flagship luxury brand in central Jakarta near the Indonesian president's official residence on July 8. Park Hyatt Jakarta opened on the grounds of the headquarters of MNC Group through a partnership with the local media giant.

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close