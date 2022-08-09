Jakarta, Bangkok see luxury hotel boom as tourism rebounds

JAKARTA/BANGKOK -- More than 50 luxury hotels are set to open in Jakarta and Bangkok within the next five years, highlighting expectations of a strong economic recovery in two of Southeast Asia's largest cities as COVID-19 travel restrictions are eased.

Hyatt Hotels of the U.S. debuted a property under its flagship luxury brand in central Jakarta near the Indonesian president's official residence on July 8. Park Hyatt Jakarta opened on the grounds of the headquarters of MNC Group through a partnership with the local media giant.