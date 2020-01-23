ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Travel & Leisure

Japan-China airfares sink to $50 as virus saps demand

Ticket prices fall by half, with new airport lifting capacity

GO EGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer
Beijing Daxing International Airport in July 2019, soon after construction was completed.   © China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images

TOKYO -- Prices of China-bound flights from Japan have plunged by half from last year, with the opening of a new Beijing airport last September sharply boosting supply even as the recent virus outbreak drives travelers to steer clear of the country.

Ena, a Japanese discount flight booking website, lists prices as low as 5,000 yen ($45) before taxes and surcharges for round-trip tickets from Chubu Airport near Nagoya to Shanghai and Beijing in February and March, after the Lunar New Year holiday. Tickets can be had for 8,000 yen from Narita and Kansai airports, serving Tokyo and Osaka, respectively.

These fares are 50% to 60% cheaper than at the same time last year, according to Ena operator Airplus, which said that carriers are slashing prices in hopes of attracting Japanese travelers.

The number of flights between Japan and China has grown since late October, after the opening of Beijing Daxing International Airport. About 1,600 commercial flights are scheduled each week between late January and mid-February, 40% more than in the year-ago period, Japan's transport ministry says.

Weekly flights from Chubu Airport have doubled to around 200, resulting in the cheapest fares in the country.

A representative from the main Japanese office of Air China declined to answer questions about the carrier's pricing strategy but noted that the number of passengers from Japan is in line with 2019.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media