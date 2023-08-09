ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Travel & Leisure

Japan-bound tourists use social media, pop culture as guides

Visitors flock to sites featured in popular video games, manga, anime

Hidakatsu Port in northern Tsushima. The island has seen an influx of visitors thanks to the hit samurai action video game "Ghost of Tsushima."   © Kyodo
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- In Japan's first summer fully open to international tourism since 2019, a heady mix of social media and love of Japanese pop culture is directing younger visitors to parts of the country not featured in traditional guidebooks, leaving some areas struggling to cope.

As inbound visitor numbers surge, platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok or Facebook are being used by nearly half of visitors in their late teens and 20s as a primary source of tourist information, according to a 2022 survey by the Japan Travel Bureau Foundation thinktank.

