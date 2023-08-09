Japan-bound tourists use social media, pop culture as guides

TOKYO -- In Japan's first summer fully open to international tourism since 2019, a heady mix of social media and love of Japanese pop culture is directing younger visitors to parts of the country not featured in traditional guidebooks, leaving some areas struggling to cope.

As inbound visitor numbers surge, platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok or Facebook are being used by nearly half of visitors in their late teens and 20s as a primary source of tourist information, according to a 2022 survey by the Japan Travel Bureau Foundation thinktank.