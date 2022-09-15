Japan eyes domestic tourism boost as border reopening nears

TOKYO -- The Japanese government is considering moves to jump-start demand for domestic tourism, along with plans to further open Japan's borders to international travelers, to boost the economy.

It is considering expanding the scope of the domestic tourism promotion program by the end of this fall. At present the program targets residents traveling within their own prefectures and discounts travel to nearby destinations. The switch would expand the program to destinations nationwide, offering up to 11,000 yen ($77) per person per day in discounts and coupons.