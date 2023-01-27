Japan gears up for tourism recovery amid Lunar New Year upsurge

TOKYO -- Japan's tourism industry looks to be on a path to recovery amid the Lunar New Year upsurge, as the government moves toward downgrading the COVID-19 status and neighboring countries like China reopen to the world.

Earlier this week, in Tokyo's upmarket Ginza district, over 70 foreign tourists were getting off tour buses after a day trip around the capital's most famous sightseeing spots. This year marked the first time since the onset of COVID-19 that Asian tourists were able to travel overseas during the Lunar New Year, which began on Jan. 22.