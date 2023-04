TOKYO -- Room prices at Japanese hotels are soaring on a rebound in domestic travel and foreign tourism, though the country's ongoing labor shortage raises concerns about the supply of available rooms.

Nikkei surveyed 50 hotels with more than 100 guest rooms in five major Japanese cities: Sapporo, Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and Fukuoka. Hotels were asked to compare the average daily rate (ADR) for April 29, the first day of the upcoming annual Golden Week holiday period, with a year before.