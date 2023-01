TOKYO -- Japan welcomed an estimated 3.83 million visitors in 2022, over 15 times more than the 245,900 it logged in 2021, thanks to a full border reopening.

Preliminary statistics released by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) on Wednesday showed that the industry still has a long way to go to repeat the boom seen before the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of visitors last year was still 88% lower than that for 2019.