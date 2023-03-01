Japan opens up to Chinese tourists, but can it handle the rush?

TOKYO -- Japanese tourism is back in full swing after the government eased COVID-19 entry restrictions for Chinese travelers, though a wave of new arrivals is adding pressure to an industry already grappling with a widespread labor shortage.

Japan scrapped a blanket testing requirement on travelers from China at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, a restriction that had been imposed since Dec. 30 in response to a surge in coronavirus cases there. It is now testing a random selection of up to 20% of passengers on flights from China.