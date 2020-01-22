ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Japan passports adopt complex ukiyo-e for maximum protection

Hokusai's famous prints of Mount Fuji to thwart forgery

MARIE SAHORI, Nikkei staff writer
Perhaps the most famous scene from Katsushika Hokusai's "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji," one of Japan's best-known works of art. (Clarence Buckingham Collection)

TOKYO -- Japan will begin issuing passports as soon as next month that feature ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai's famous woodblock prints of Mount Fuji -- a new design meant to help thwart forgery.

Elements of Hokusai's early 19th century "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji," one of Japan's best-known works of art, will feature on inside pages of the new passports.

Their debut has been moved up from March because passport issuance for the year ending March 31 has proved greater than anticipated.

The complexity of the artistic design forms part of the security enhancements for the new passports.

The microchips embedded inside also have been strengthened against forgery in a 220 million yen ($2 million) overhaul this fiscal year.

Japan's new passport designs are shown in this photo provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.   © Kyodo

Though Japan's passport ranked as the "world's strongest" in a recent survey, only about a quarter of Japanese hold one. The government hopes the new design will increase passport usage, which languishes at the lowest level in the Group of Seven advanced economies.

The ukiyo-e passports will become available as stocks of the earlier design run out. Travelers will be able to use the new designs before this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

