Japan poised to greenlight first casino resort, in Osaka

TOKYO -- The Japanese government is close to approving the country's first casino as early as Friday, to be located in Osaka, in a key step it hopes will spur tourism from overseas.

The Osaka city and prefectural governments submitted a proposal in April 2020 to build an integrated resort -- to include a casino, conference center, exhibition hall, hotel and theater -- on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay. They expect the facility to attract 20 million guests and generate 520 billion yen ($3.9 billion) in revenue a year.