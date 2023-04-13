ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan poised to greenlight first casino resort, in Osaka

Push to boost tourism moves forward despite public safety, addiction concerns

The resort in Osaka is projected to bring in nearly $4 billion in revenue per year.   © Reuters
SATSUKI KANEKO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government is close to approving the country's first casino as early as Friday, to be located in Osaka, in a key step it hopes will spur tourism from overseas.

The Osaka city and prefectural governments submitted a proposal in April 2020 to build an integrated resort -- to include a casino, conference center, exhibition hall, hotel and theater -- on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay. They expect the facility to attract 20 million guests and generate 520 billion yen ($3.9 billion) in revenue a year.

