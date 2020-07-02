Japan's H.I.S. pays staff 100,000 yen coronavirus bonus to lift morale

TOKYO -- Japanese travel agency H.I.S. said Wednesday that it will give a bonus of up to 100,000 yen ($930) to its workers to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to thank our employees who have been helping customers amid the coronavirus, or who have agreed to take some time off," a company spokesperson. "We also want to increase motivation."

The pandemic has squeezed H.I.S., a household name for Japanese traveling overseas. Shares in the Tokyo-listed company fell as much as 9% on June 25 after it retracted its earnings guidance for the fiscal year ending in October.

"Amid fears of a second wave [of coronavirus], any prospect of a recovery in overseas travel has receded," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo.

About 6,000 full-time and temporary H.I.S. employees will qualify for the reward, which will accompany their pay for late July.

The exact amount will differ for each worker based on seniority and other factors.