Japan's Hoshino Resorts to open hotel in China

TOKYO -- Japanese hospitality group Hoshino Resorts announced on Tuesday that it will launch hotel operations in China in the spring of 2021, as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus and travel begins to surge.

The Nagano-based company is planning to open Hoshino Resorts KASUKE Tiantai in eastern Zhejiang Province. The coastal region is known as a popular tourist destination, attracting 20 million visitors annually to its Buddhist temples.

The hotel will have 103 rooms -- including 260-sq.-meter suites -- and offer restaurants along with swimming pools. Rooms will start at 2,888 yuan ($427) per night.

Outside Japan, Hoshino already runs three hotels, in Bali, Taiwan and Hawaii. China will be home to its fourth overseas accommodation.

The company hopes to use its experience in the four regions to enter European and North American markets.

Hoshino also announced plans to launch two domestic hotels in on Japan's southern island of Kyushu in 2021, followed by one in Hokkaido in 2022.