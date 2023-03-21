Japan's Niseko attracts flurry of investment from Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- The Niseko ski resort area on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido has drawn a blizzard of investment from Hong Kong developers anticipating rising real estate prices.

New World La Plume Niseko Resort, operated by Rosewood Hotel Group, is slated to open in summer 2024. Residences with a starting price of 4.03 million Hong Kong dollars ($513,000) began selling in March to Hong Kong investors, who can stay in the property or rent it to visitors. Rosewood is part of Hong Kong conglomerate New World Development.