SAPPORO, Japan -- Niseko, a world-famous ski resort area in Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, is suffering a severe labor shortage, forcing some hotels and resorts to operate at reduced occupancy heading into the peak season.

"We don't have enough staff to provide good hospitality," said a worker at Chalet Ivy Hirafu, a hotel in the Niseko area. The property has lowered the maximum occupancy rate due to a shortage of both Japanese and foreign staff.