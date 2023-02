TOKYO -- Japan's two biggest airlines expect to benefit unequally from the country's recovery in domestic travel, though both have high hopes for the return of Chinese tourists.

ANA Holdings, the country's largest airline by revenue, raised its earnings forecast for the year through March to 1.71 trillion yen ($13.2 billion) in revenue and 60 billion yen in net profit, compared with the 1.7 trillion yen and 40 billion yen it had previously forecast.