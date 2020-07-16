ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Travel & Leisure

SoftBank-backed Oyo to merge Japan hotel and residential units

No rooms for Chinese travelers: Indian hotel body issues a ban

AirAsia suffers painful loss as COVID-19 crisis bites

Tokyo Disney Resort takes on social distancing

Travel & Leisure

Japan's domestic-travel campaign blasted as Tokyo outbreak swells

Politicians and businesses fear rise in tourism will spread coronavirus infections

Tourists visit Kyoto's Arashiyama district before the coronavirus outbreak. Many tourism-dependent regions and businesses have suffered heavily due to the pandemic.
YUKI FUJITA and YUKI HANAI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A Japanese campaign to promote domestic travel has sparked intense criticism as coronavirus cases in Tokyo rise once again, with opposition lawmakers and Gov. Yuriko Koike pushing the government to postpone the program.

The Go To Travel promotion, which starts July 22, subsidizes half of travel expenses for domestic trips, with a cap of 20,000 yen ($187) per night per traveler. The government originally planned an August launch, then pushed the date forward to help revive Japan's pandemic-hit economy.

But the recent resurgence in infections raises concerns that such an increase in travel will spread the coronavirus widely across Japan, undermining efforts to contain the outbreak. Tokyo, in particular, confirmed 165 new cases Wednesday, the seventh day in a row with over 100.

"I hope the national government rethinks when and how to implement the campaign in light of current infection levels," Koike told reporters Wednesday. The Tokyo metropolitan government urges residents not to travel at this time, she said.

"If the campaign leads to greater infections in outlying areas, the government would be responsible for that disaster," said Jun Azumi, a member of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's minister for economic revitalization, said the tourism ministry will reevaluate whether to proceed with the campaign. A government panel meets Thursday to hear expert feedback.

Hotels, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses also have expressed concerns over Go To Travel, given a lack of details from the government on how the initiative will work.

For example, participating hotels need to maintain a certain distance between guests, but the precise distance remains unclear. The Japanese government has said it will announce further details on safety precautions Friday.

Read Next

Latest On Travel & Leisure

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close