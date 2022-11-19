ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Travel & Leisure

Japan's high prices keep Taiwanese tourists away as borders open

With the popular destination out of reach, many travelers look to Europe

Kyoto's Kiyomizu-dera, a famous Buddhist temple and sightseeing spot. (Photo by Toshiki Sasazu)
HIDEAKI RYUGEN, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Many of Taiwan's Japanophiles are setting their sights on other tourist destinations, as rising airfares and hotel prices in Japan make the country prohibitively expensive for some travelers.

Taiwan loosened travel restrictions last month for the first time since the pandemic began, and with the peak travel season of Lunar New Year coming up in January, vacationers are looking outside the island's borders. Posters and pamphlets at travel agencies, which advertised destinations within Taiwan until recently, tempt passersby with overseas attractions.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close