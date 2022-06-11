Japan's hotels and retailers eagerly await return of tourist cash

TOKYO -- With Japan's reopening to foreign tourists on Friday, the tourism industry and retailers have high hopes for a rebound in travel spending, but staff shortages and tight entry restrictions mean a real recovery is likely still some way off.

The government began issuing visas for travelers on supervised group tours that day, and traveler inflows are unlikely to pick up in earnest for at least a couple of weeks. The cap on daily entrants was raised to 20,000 last week, still a far cry from the roughly 140,000 people who crossed the border into Japan on average each day in 2019, though there has been talk about a further increase.

Takahide Kiuchi, of Nomura Research Institute, estimates that the relaxed border controls will provide an annualized economic boost of 16.2 trillion yen ($121 billion). While this is outweighed for now by the impact from students and workers from abroad, "the economic revitalization provided by foreign tourists is necessary" over the long term, Kiuchi said.

Businesses are preparing to welcome back foreign customers. A Shinjuku hotel operated by Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide, a unit of Seibu Holdings, is ordering maps of the area in English, Chinese and Korean. Staff members wear badges on their uniform listing the languages they speak.

"We want to get back to our pre-coronavirus capacity," a company representative said.

Sightseeing bus operator Hato Bus is considering when to restart foreign-language tours, which have been suspended since April 2020.

The Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo's Ginza district has installed 10 kiosks where shoppers can process their own duty-free transactions using their passport and receipt.

"Japan is a popular tourist destination, and the weak yen offers a perfect opportunity on top of that," said Koji Shibata, president of ANA Holdings.

But the prolonged lull in tourism amid the pandemic has left much of the industry without the staff it needs to handle the anticipated rebound, which could keep companies from taking full advantage.

Data from staffing company En Japan found that 99% of job seekers in the travel and hotel industries found employment in other industries last fiscal year, while roughly 40% more people moved into information technology-related jobs compared with fiscal 2019.

Kazuo Yamada, who handles inbound tourism at the Japan Association of Travel Agents, stressed the need to increase capacity throughout the industry, pointing to flights as well as staffing levels. "Flights are down to around 20% of pre-coronavirus levels, and the number of interpreter guides has fallen 30%," Yamada said.

There are widespread calls for the government to further ease restrictions that remain much tighter than in most of the rest of the world. Japan still requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test before departure, for example, a policy that many other countries have dropped, including the U.S. on Friday.

Despite growing interest from Thai travelers, the Thailand-based arm of a Japanese travel agency says it still has no plans to resume tours in Japan at this time. "The hurdles are too high," a company representative said, pointing to the testing requirement.

The Japan Tourism Agency's guidelines stress mask-wearing on tours and direct tour operators to report any possible COVID-19 symptoms among participants to local authorities to arrange testing and treatment.

Osaka has about 30 medical facilities that can admit foreign travelers, and the prefecture can provide information to patients in multiple languages. "We expect some challenges related to language and cultural differences, but we'll handle them person by person in cooperation with treatment centers," a prefectural representative said.