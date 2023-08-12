Japan's ski resorts get creative in attracting summer visitors

TOKYO/NAGANO, Japan -- Ski resort operators in Japan are devising a variety of attractions to lure tourists in the summer as the number of winter skiers and snowboarders keeps falling sharply. Instagrammable sites, including swings and a cafe amid magnificent landscapes, and activities such sliding and sauna bathing are among the various new attractions.

The Ishiuchi Maruyama Ski Area, in the Niigata prefecture city of Minamiuonuma, began attempting to lure summer visitors last year, rebranding itself as the Veranda at Ishiuchi during the season. A seven-minute ride in a 10-seater sky gondola takes travelers to an observatory over the extensive Uonuma plain, known for production of the Koshihikari brand of rice.