Japan's ski resorts get creative in attracting summer visitors

Level of skiers and snowboarders has plunged to one-sixth of the peak in 1993

The Veranda at Ishiuchi -- the summer name of the Ishiuchi Maruyama Ski Area in Niigata -- now offers tarps for business meetings amid great views. (Photo by Tokuyuki Matsubuchi)
MIYU KAJI and YUI USUI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO/NAGANO, Japan -- Ski resort operators in Japan are devising a variety of attractions to lure tourists in the summer as the number of winter skiers and snowboarders keeps falling sharply. Instagrammable sites, including swings and a cafe amid magnificent landscapes, and activities such sliding and sauna bathing are among the various new attractions.

The Ishiuchi Maruyama Ski Area, in the Niigata prefecture city of Minamiuonuma, began attempting to lure summer visitors last year, rebranding itself as the Veranda at Ishiuchi during the season. A seven-minute ride in a 10-seater sky gondola takes travelers to an observatory over the extensive Uonuma plain, known for production of the Koshihikari brand of rice.

