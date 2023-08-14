Japan's tourism boom stirs accident jitters

TOKYO -- As foreign visitors return to Japan in droves for the first summer since 2019, authorities in the country are bracing for another potential surge -- in the number of accidents at tourism magnet Mount Fuji and on the nation's roads.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, the estimated number of foreigners who visited the country in June exceeded 2.07 million, more than 16 times the same period last year when arrivals were heavily restricted by travel curbs designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.