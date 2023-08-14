ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan's tourism boom stirs accident jitters

Mount Fuji climber numbers soar as mountain refuge space declines

According to the Ministry of the Environment, around 42,000 climbers visited Japan’s iconic peak in the first 16 days of July, a jump of 40% from the same period in 2019.   © Kyodo
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- As foreign visitors return to Japan in droves for the first summer since 2019, authorities in the country are bracing for another potential surge -- in the number of accidents at tourism magnet Mount Fuji and on the nation's roads.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, the estimated number of foreigners who visited the country in June exceeded 2.07 million, more than 16 times the same period last year when arrivals were heavily restricted by travel curbs designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

