Japan's tourism reboot begins with a whimper

TOKYO -- Japan officially opened its borders to tourists on Friday for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but no tour guides were at Tokyo's Haneda Airport's international terminal in the early morning to welcome visitors.

Even as the government began allowing group tours from 98 countries and regions classified as "blue" to enter, none of the flights that came in from Australia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia appeared to be carrying tour groups.

"I'm a driver here to pick up a customer," said a man holding up a banner at the arrival gate. Another man was checking off the names of a group of Indonesians, but said they were technical interns.

JTB, Japan's largest travel agency, said it did not have any group tours starting Friday; a spokesperson for Haneda Airport said tourist arrivals may be close to zero; and an official at Japan's Tourism Agency said it was not aware how many tourists would enter the country on Friday.

Behind the muted start is a complex scheme that the government quickly conjured up. Travel agencies running tours must follow guidelines -- issued just three days ago -- that require them to ensure tourists follow rules such as wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and buying insurance. Guides must also accompany visitors from "arrival to departure."

The companies need to make online applications on a government system -- a procedure required for the tourists to then obtain a visa at the Japanese embassy in their country.

Japan has been gradually relaxing border controls, allowing non-tourists such as business travelers and exchange students to enter from March. Starting June 1, it doubled the daily limit of people entering the country to 20,000 and relaxed on-arrival testing and quarantine rules. The government is considering further easing the limit or removing it altogether, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

But opening up to tourists is a tough balancing act for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose ruling Liberal Democratic Party faces an upper house election in July. His tough stance on border controls has been popular among Japan's general public -- his popularity climbed when he reversed border easing measures in November due to the rise of the omicron variant.

But external pressure on Kishida to further relax measures is building as the rest of the world opens up. In May, Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, singled out China and Japan as "big gaps" holding back the industry's recovery.

A joint statement by Keidanren, Japan's most powerful business lobby, and several international chambers of commerce including from the U.S., the European Union and all the Group of Seven nations, welcomed the gradual reopening, but called for additional steps. They include: restoring visa waiver eligibility for business travelers from G-7 nations, a rapid resumption of individual tourist travel and a complete lifting of the daily cap on international arrivals.

Foreign tourists walk through wooden torii gates at a shrine in the Japanese city of Kyoto in 2019. (File photo by Ken Kobayashi)

Japan had become an increasingly popular travel destination before the pandemic -- a record 31.9 million people visited in 2019, spending 4.8 trillion yen ($36 billion). The nation recently ranked No. 1 in the World Economic Forum's Travel & Tourism Development Index, which measures the competitiveness of countries' tourism sectors.

Hong Kong-based online travel booking startup Klook ran a survey among its users in Asia between May 24 and 30, and found that about 40% of those who plan to visit Japan intend to do so by this winter. "I do think that when borders open ... revenge travel to Japan can come really fast," said Eric Gnock Fah, Klook's co-founder and chief operating officer.

Fah was optimistic about further reopening, pointing out that some of Japan's measures, including scrapping on-arrival testing and quarantine requirements for "blue" countries regardless of vaccination status, are more relaxed than some of its neighbors. Klook is currently planning to promote attractions in regional cities as he expects tourist sites in megacities like Tokyo and Osaka to quickly grow overcrowded.

Some industry observers warn that tourists are losing their patience.

"Japan has continued to betray its fans," said Dai Miyamoto, a travel industry analyst. "Their love for Japan is turning into hate."

But Miyamoto acknowledged the difficulties facing the Japanese government. "The next challenge will be how to make individual travelers follow the rules in Japan without the oversight of tour guides. In other words, Japan may need to further relax mask-wearing customs and other rules inside the country before it can accept them."