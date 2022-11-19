Japan stymied as high flight, hotel costs block Taiwan tourists

TAIPEI -- Many of Taiwan's Japanophiles are setting their sights on other tourist destinations, as rising airfares and hotel prices in Japan make the country prohibitively expensive for some travelers.

Taiwan loosened travel restrictions last month for the first time since the pandemic began, and with the peak travel season of Lunar New Year coming up in January, vacationers are looking outside the island's borders. Posters and pamphlets at travel agencies, which advertised destinations within Taiwan until recently, tempt passersby with overseas attractions.