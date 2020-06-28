ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Travel & Leisure

China's Trip.com pours $500m into tourism recovery fund

Japan private lodging rentals rise in sign of tentative recovery

Tokyo Disney Resort to reopen on July 1

Universal Studios reopens to Osaka-Kyoto-Nara travel bubble

Travel & Leisure

Japan to groom national parks as destinations for 'workcations'

Restless remote workers seen as cure for local economies sickened by coronavirus

Japan is promoting workcations in national parks and hot spring resorts, a move that may benefit all stakeholders. (Photo courtesy of Shinanomachi Nomad Work Center in Nagano Prefecture)
DAISUKE ABE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan will begin to promote "workcations" -- working in vacation-like settings -- in 34 national parks and 80 hot spring resorts across the nation in response to increased remote work and decreased tourism due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The push by the environment ministry will financially support hotels and other tourist facilities gifted with beautiful natural assets to improve teleworking infrastructure, not the least of which is fast, dependable Wi-Fi.

The COVID-19 pandemic has spawned a fresh wave of interest in teleworking, especially in natural surroundings where workers can toil but at least feel liberated from drab office settings. And the government's efforts may help offset the lack of foreign tourists, who have been prevented from visiting due to the global crisis.

In 2016, a project was launched to increase the number of annual foreign visitors to national parks to 10 million in 2020 from 4.3 million in 2015. Fast forward to 2018 when 6.94 million foreign tourists visited national parks, marking a 16% increase from the previous year. But the pandemic has dashed hopes of meeting the 2020 target as international tourism has all but evaporated.

Another goal of the government is to encourage visitors to stay longer at national parks than the 1.3-night average, according to the ministry. Workcations may be the answer.

Free Wi-Fi is available for those who want to work on the beach in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture.

In addition to tourist facilities in parks, the program will help hotels and inns at 80 hot spring resorts to run special workcation experience tours and upgrade communications. By the end of June, the ministry will select up to 200 operators from all program applicants, allocating 600 million yen ($5.6 million) in a supplementary budget that was recently passed in parliament.

Wakayama Prefecture pioneered workcations in Japan as a matter of policy to boost local tourism in fiscal 2017. The idea has since caught on in other localities, with Nagano and Tottori prefectures following Wakayama's lead. Last November, 65 prefectures and municipalities formed a body to promote workcations in Japan, with the number of participants now reaching 89.

A raft of businesses have relocated to Shirahama, a famous beach and hot spring resort in Wakayama, with real estate developer Mitsubishi Estate offering workcation offices in the tourist getaway since May 2019.

The trend has attracted the attention of other Japanese companies as a way to prompt employees to take more paid vacations. Japan Airlines tested a workcation program for employees in fiscal 2017 and made it official the next year.

The government initiative could help tourist destinations upgrade facilities, giving people a chance to get away from drab offices to work in more natural environments. (Photo courtesy of Shinanomachi Nomad Work Center in Nagano Prefecture)

Japanese companies are slowly recognizing the value of the flexible work style that workcations embody. Combining business and leisure no longer means sacrificing efficiency. They now see that working in natural surroundings can help achieve new levels of productivity and creativity.

Ironically, the coronavirus pandemic could derail the rising appeal of workcations. Despite the June 19 lifting of voluntary restrictions on travel across prefectural borders, the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 infections still looms. Any further outbreak could see travel curbs reimposed.

Another concern of companies is the possible blurring of lines between work and leisure. One key challenge for businesses embracing the new approach is to establish ways of tracking workcation work hours and paying accordingly.

Read Next

Latest On Travel & Leisure

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close