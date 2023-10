OSAKA -- With the swelling influx of international tourists into Japan following the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions, a growing number of popular tourist destinations are reinstalling trash cans on the streets in an attempt to keep from being flooded with litter.

Over the past 30 years, public waste cans have been mostly removed from Japanese streets. The absence of garbage cans on the streets often bewilders foreign visitors by making them keep their trash and take it back to their hotel.