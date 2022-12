TOKYO -- Japanese fears of COVID infection are holding back a recovery in outbound tourism and causing the country to fall behind its peers in this segment, warned the chairman of Japan's top travel agency.

"The movement of people is quite rapidly recovering globally," Hiroyuki Takahashi, chairman of JTB Corp. and the Japan Association of Travel Agents, told Nikkei Asia in a recent online interview. "Japan lags behind, especially in outbound recovery."