Travel & Leisure

Japanese shy away from foreign trips months after reopening

Major travel agency expects number of outbound tourists this summer to be 40% of 2019

Hawaii is one of the top overseas destinations for Japanese tourists, although many from the country have been looking to travel domestically.   © Getty Images
AKIRA KITADO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese people remain reluctant to travel abroad after the nation's border fully reopened in the wake of the COVID pandemic in October last year, with factors such as the weak yen, inflation and lingering fears over the coronavirus stopping them from booking foreign trips.

3,614,200 people headed overseas in the first half of 2023, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) said on Wednesday. While demand has increased in recent months, that figure is 37.9% of the level for the same period in 2019, the year before the pandemic struck.

