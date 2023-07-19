Japanese shy away from foreign trips months after reopening

TOKYO -- Japanese people remain reluctant to travel abroad after the nation's border fully reopened in the wake of the COVID pandemic in October last year, with factors such as the weak yen, inflation and lingering fears over the coronavirus stopping them from booking foreign trips.

3,614,200 people headed overseas in the first half of 2023, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) said on Wednesday. While demand has increased in recent months, that figure is 37.9% of the level for the same period in 2019, the year before the pandemic struck.