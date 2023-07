TOKYO -- Japan's summer domestic tourism season is expected to be both busy and pricey, with costs up roughly 10% compared with pre-pandemic levels, as an influx of foreign travelers fuels demand in hospitality.

Japanese residents will make 72.5 million trips at home between July 15 and Aug. 31, according to figures released Thursday by JTB, the nations' leading travel agency. This is up 17% from a year earlier and a slight increase from the same period in 2019.