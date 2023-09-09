Junket agents return to lure VIPs to Macao's casinos

HONG KONG -- In the wake of Macao's crackdown on casino junkets and the subsequent COVID-related travel restrictions, casinos are now collaborating with junket agents under a new arrangement to attract high rollers back to the gaming tables.

Despite the challenges posed by COVID restrictions and the previous crackdown on casino junkets -- industry middlepersons who bring in high rollers, referred to as VIPs, to casinos -- Macao experienced a significant resurgence in tourism during the first half of this year.