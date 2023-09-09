ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Junket agents return to lure VIPs to Macao's casinos

Industry brokers bringing back high rollers despite Beijing's crackdown

Visitors gather at the Casino Lisboa in Macao. The operator, SJM Holdings, narrowed its losses during the first half.   © Reuters
PEGGY YE and KENSAKU IHARA, Nikkei staff writers | Macao

HONG KONG -- In the wake of Macao's crackdown on casino junkets and the subsequent COVID-related travel restrictions, casinos are now collaborating with junket agents under a new arrangement to attract high rollers back to the gaming tables.

Despite the challenges posed by COVID restrictions and the previous crackdown on casino junkets -- industry middlepersons who bring in high rollers, referred to as VIPs, to casinos -- Macao experienced a significant resurgence in tourism during the first half of this year.

