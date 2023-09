TOKYO -- Japanese hotel operator and real estate company Unizo Holdings has chosen U.S. private equity firm KKR as its sponsor for support through its restructuring following its bankruptcy filing in April, Nikkei has learned.

Unizo operates 14 hotels in Japan, as well as three office buildings in Tokyo and three in Washington. KKR is expected to take on only the Japanese office and hotel operations, with the fate of the U.S. properties believed to still be under discussion.