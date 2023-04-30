ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
King Tut gets new home to help welcome Chinese tourists

Tomb relics to be center of attention at Grand Egyptian Museum

The golden mask of Pharaoh Tutankhamen is seen on display at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. It will be moved to the new Grand Egyptian Museum later this year.   © Reuters
SABER RABIE, Nikkei staff writer | Middle East

CAIRO -- One hundred and one years since being discovered by British archaeologist Howard Carter, the golden mask of Pharaoh Tutankhamen is displayed in Room 2 of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo's Tahrir Square.

But not for long.

