LCCs add Philippines-Japan flights as travel curbs ease

MANILA -- Low-cost carriers are adding flights between Japan and the Philippines, anticipating a rapid recovery of leisure and business demand now that the Southeast Asian archipelago has significantly eased COVID-related travel restrictions.

AirAsia Philippines and Jetstar Japan have already begun or resumed flights between the nations. Zipair Tokyo, a unit of Japan Airlines, in July will begin service between Narita Airport, which serves Tokyo from the neighboring prefecture of Chiba, and Manila.