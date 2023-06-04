ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
LCCs add Philippines-Japan flights as travel curbs ease

Zipair, AirAsia and Jetstar bet big on summer holiday demand

A one-way Zipair ticket from Narita to Manila starts at $78, and it's less than half that for children under 6. (Photo by Konosuke Urata)
YUICHI SHIGA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

MANILA -- Low-cost carriers are adding flights between Japan and the Philippines, anticipating a rapid recovery of leisure and business demand now that the Southeast Asian archipelago has significantly eased COVID-related travel restrictions.

AirAsia Philippines and Jetstar Japan have already begun or resumed flights between the nations. Zipair Tokyo, a unit of Japan Airlines, in July will begin service between Narita Airport, which serves Tokyo from the neighboring prefecture of Chiba, and Manila.

