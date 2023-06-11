ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Lake Biwa Canal Cruise in Japan adds multilingual app

Trip down historic canal offers tourists new way to enjoy Kyoto area

Canal No. 1 was completed in the Meiji era (1868-1912) was built to revive Kyoto, which had fallen on hard times after the capital was relocated to Tokyo. (Photo by Kazuki Kagaya)
KAZUKI KAGAYA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

OTSU, Japan -- The Lake Biwa Canal Cruise is a small sightseeing boat with a capacity of about 10 people. The craft makes a round trip on the waterway between Kyoto and Otsu, and operates in the spring and fall.

The cruise is a enjoyable excursion that gives tourists a new way to enjoy the changing seasons of Kyoto and Shiga prefectures. Next spring, the boat's operator will introduce a multilingual audio guide app in an effort to attract visitors from overseas. The move is part of a plan to extend the tourist line to the Port of Otsu on Lake Biwa, Japan's largest lake, also in the spring of 2024.

