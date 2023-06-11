Lake Biwa Canal Cruise in Japan adds multilingual app

OTSU, Japan -- The Lake Biwa Canal Cruise is a small sightseeing boat with a capacity of about 10 people. The craft makes a round trip on the waterway between Kyoto and Otsu, and operates in the spring and fall.

The cruise is a enjoyable excursion that gives tourists a new way to enjoy the changing seasons of Kyoto and Shiga prefectures. Next spring, the boat's operator will introduce a multilingual audio guide app in an effort to attract visitors from overseas. The move is part of a plan to extend the tourist line to the Port of Otsu on Lake Biwa, Japan's largest lake, also in the spring of 2024.