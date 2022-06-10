Listing of Philippine casino Okada Manila still on, says U.S. SPAC

MANILA -- The chief executive of the Nasdaq-listed blank-check company that hopes to merge with Philippine casino Okada Manila says it will move ahead with the plan despite a deepening management dispute over the resort.

Okada Manila is planning to list in the U.S. by merging with 26 Capital Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a deal that values the casino at $2.5 billion.

Complicating matters, however, is a tussle over control of the casino. On May 31, a group associated with Japanese gambling tycoon Kazuo Okada, accompanied by police and private security guards, took over the Okada Manila property and installed a new management team. On Monday, three ousted casino officers filed criminal complaints against Okada's group, including serious illegal detention and grave coercion. Okada and his associates call the charges a "fabrication."

Jason Ader, head of 26 Capital, called the situation at Okada Manila "very fluid," but said his company intends to proceed with the merger, which awaits shareholder approval at a June 28 meeting.

"Right now, our plan is to continue. It's a very fluid situation, but at the current time, there are no plans of any delay," Ader told Nikkei Asia on Wednesday. "The issue in question is not ownership. The issue in question is management," he added.

Asked to comment, Vincent Lim, a spokesperson for Okada, said in a statement on Thursday: "The new management is currently focused on the transition phase. As such, we cannot comment further about this at this time."

Ader said he does not recognize the Okada-allied board and believes the management backed by the casino's majority owners "will be back in control of Okada Manila very soon."

In the tense takeover fight, Okada's group invoked a Philippine Supreme Court-issued "status quo ante order" reinstating Okada as shareholder, director, CEO and chairman -- positions he held before he was ousted from the board in 2017 due to alleged fraud.

Tiger Resort Asia, the Hong Kong-based owner of Okada Manila's operator, rejected the tycoon's takeover. The company's lawyer on Thursday asked the court to clarify the status quo order and void the installation of the Okada-backed board.

Okada Manila and 26 Capital announced plans to merge in October last year. Under the deal, Okada's parent, Universal Entertainment, will roll its entire equity into the combined company, while 26 Capital will provide up to $275 million in cash as they look to expand outside the Philippines. Universal will own 88% of the company, with Byron Yip remaining as the casino's president. Yip was among the officers ousted by Okada.

The boardroom dispute -- an offshoot of a yearslong tussle between the tycoon and his estranged family over Universal's ownership -- has upset some U.S. investors, according to Ader.

"While this is annoying to them, they do think it will be rectified. Most U.S. investors view this as an extraordinary business opportunity," he said.

Ader, a former Wall Street leisure analyst, said the Philippines stands to benefit from pent-up demand following the reopening of Asian tourism and continuing COVID-19 restrictions in Macao.

Okada Manila is one of four billion-dollar casinos in Entertainment City, near Manila Bay. The largest integrated resort in the Philippines, Okada Manila includes around 35,000 sq. meters of gaming space and can accommodate 599 gaming tables and 4,263 electronic gaming machines. In 2019, before the pandemic struck, the company logged $3.3 billion in gross gaming revenue.

Its valuation, according to Ader, represents a discount for investors as casino construction costs are rising. "To recreate Okada Manila today, it would cost $4 billion," Ader said.