HONG KONG -- Macao's MGM China said Friday it has reached out for a $750 million loan from its U.S.-based parent as its COVID-hit gaming business bleeds cash, after several rival casino operators scrambled for lifelines.

The operator of the MGM Cotai casino resort -- which was sealed off for several days this month with 1,500 people inside after a dealer contracted the virus -- has been racking up losses as strict COVID rules hammered visitor numbers to the gaming hub over the past two years.