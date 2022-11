HONG KONG -- Macao gaming stocks gained in early Monday trade after the Macao government announced over the weekend that its six incumbent casino operators would be given licenses to operate for another decade from January.

Shares of Wynn Macau jumped as much as 14% while MGM China, Melco International, SJM Holdings and Sands China rose between 0.9% and 3.1%. Galaxy Entertainment fell by 1.1% when markets opened.