ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Travel & Leisure

Macao junkets king Alvin Chau sentenced to 18 years in prison

Suncity founder faced hundeds of charges over running 'criminal empire'

Former Suncity Group boss Alvin Chau in 2017. The father of four was seen as a pillar of the city before his arrest. (File photo by Getty Images)
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Macao

MACAO -- Macao's junkets king Alvin Chau was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty of running a criminal empire that the city claimed had cheated it out of about $1 billion in tax revenue.

The verdict wrapped up Macao's highest-profile trial in years. Chau's 2021 arrest on allegations of illegal gambling, money laundering and fraud sent a chill through the gambling hub and pounded the lucrative junkets sector, which arranged travel and credit for high-stakes gamblers, mostly from mainland China.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close